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Yakym wins re-election to Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District
By Jon Zimney,2 days ago
Republican Congressman Rudy Yakym has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating Democratic challenger Jamee Decio in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. The Associated Press projected Yakym as the winner early Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, following Tuesday’s midterm election. Unofficial election results showed Yakym receiving approximately 51.5%...
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