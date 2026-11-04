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Glenfiddich X Aston Martin Unveil Ultra-Rare, Automotive-Inspired 28-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch
By Frank Tanner,2 days ago
Presented in racy “Podium Green” packaging, the limited-edition expression is available this January for $899 per bottle. Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team have expanded their high-octane partnership with the debut of the Glenfiddich 28 Year Old, a sophisticated single malt Scotch that’s designed to evoke the power and speed of the luxury British automaker.