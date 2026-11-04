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Democrats sweep major St. Joseph County races, winning Sheriff, Prosecutor, Commissioner seats
By Jon Zimney,2 days ago
Democrats dominated Tuesday’s general election in St. Joseph County, winning the races for sheriff, prosecutor, clerk, auditor, assessor and county commissioner, along with all three contested county council seats. The election brings changes to several key county offices, including a new sheriff, a new prosecutor and a new county...