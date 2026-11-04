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Republican Jack Bergman wins reelection in Michigan's 1st Congressional District
By Trevor Drew,2 days ago
Republican U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman has won reelection to Michigan's 1st Congressional District, securing another term representing Northern Michigan in Congress, according to the Associated Press. Bergman's victory keeps the district under Republican control. Michigan's 1st Congressional District covers the entire Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula.