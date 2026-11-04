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Bridgestone launches next generation aircraft tire
By RubberWorld,2 days ago
Tokyo, Japan – Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) announced the launch of next generation aircraft tires for Boeing 737 which offer enhanced wear performance by optimal design. The new tires deliver added value through enhanced wear performance and were initially introduced on aircraft operated by the airlines Bridgestone collaborated with, helping improve their operational efficiency. The company plans to expand the introduction of these tires to airlines worldwide. Starting in 2027, tires featuring this advanced technology are scheduled to be installed on a wide range of aircraft.