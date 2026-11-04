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3M agrees to $7.35 billion settlement in nationwide PFAS firefighting foam litigation
By PRE NewsIdeas,2 days ago
Chemical manufacturer 3M has agreed to a $7.35 billion settlement to resolve thousands of personal injury claims involving exposure to toxic chemicals found in firefighting foam. The agreement covers approximately 99% of current personal injury claims involving PFAS, commonly called forever chemicals, with between 115,000 and 120,000 plaintiffs eligible to...