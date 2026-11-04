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Annual Cervical Cancer Testing Has Declined Nearly 40% Since 2008
By Ava Durgin,2 days ago
When was your last Pap smear? If you have to think about it for a moment, you're probably not alone. Between annual physicals, dental appointments, and everything else on our health to-do lists, it's easy to lose track of which screenings we're due for. And cervical cancer screening can be particularly confusing, since recommendations have changed over the years.