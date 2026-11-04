undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Defining Sustainability in Modern Cleaning Practices
By Cleaning & Maintenance Management,2 days ago
Sustainability has become a central focus across industries. In the cleaning sector, the term can sometimes be used loosely or overused to the point where the meaning is lost. Defining what sustainability truly looks like in modern cleaning practices is critical to making informed, responsible decisions. In simple terms, sustainability is about understanding the full impact of choices, from manufacturing and materials to performance and end-of-life disposal.