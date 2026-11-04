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Blue wave crashes over U.S. as voters rebuke Trump with midterm blowout
By The Canadian Press,2 days ago
The fallout from the Democrat tsunami that crashed over the U.S. Congress was swift on Wednesday, after American voters rejected President Donald Trump's turbulent second term with a midterm election blowout. In a stinging rebuke of the second Trump administration, Democrats flipped long-held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Maine and...