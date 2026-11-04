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Republicans lead major Elkhart County races as voters decide local offices, school issues
By Jon Zimney,2 days ago
Republicans were leading the major races in Elkhart County during Tuesday’s general election, including contests for county clerk, county commissioner and county council. With 23 of 29 precincts reporting in the available election returns, Republican candidates held leads in all three races. Voters were also deciding several school board contests and a property tax referendum affecting Wa-Nee Community Schools.
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