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St. Paul artist Seitu K. Jones gets his first solo museum exhibition at 75
By Alex V. Cipolle,2 days ago
ListenSt. Paul artist Seitu K. Jones gets his first solo museum exhibition at 75. For artist Seitu Ken Jones, his new solo exhibition at the Minnesota Museum of American Art really begins with a portrait of himself as a young child. His father, Kenneth Jones, who died in 1987, painted it over 70 years ago. While unfinished, the painting captures a tenderness and an innocence that a father saw in his son.
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