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Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie Reunite for Netflix Revenge Feature 'Dogfight'
By Store,2 days ago
Netflix has officially announced that Jason Statham will star in Dogfight, a new feature film written, directed, and produced by Guy Ritchie. The upcoming project marks the seventh cinematic partnership between the British filmmaker and the action star, following crime staples like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and the upcoming Viva La Madness.