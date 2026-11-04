undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Polls show out-of-state students at USC lack awareness on midterm elections
By McKenzie Blanchard,2 days ago
The Daily Gamecock polled 40 out-of-state students and found that 74% did not vote in the 2026 elections. A strong majority expressed a lack of knowledge and awareness of current South Carolina politics. Lena Richardson, a fourth-year biological sciences student from North Carolina, said that South Carolina politics feel like...
4