undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Introducing the 2026 Residential Design Award Winners
By Amy Moeller,2 days ago
Renowned architect Hugh Newell Jacobsen designed this McLean house in the 1970s, but a half century later, architect Wouter Boer says, it was in need of an overhaul. Set along a hillside on ten acres, with 19 bay windows, the home had a connection to natural light that was integral to its character, and the team focused on preservation rather than reinvention. In addition to energy upgrades—new insulation, geothermal systems, and state-of-the-art glass-and-framing structures—updates included glass doors in place of solid front doors, reinstatement of the original front porch, new skylights, and tweaks to the layout to create more functional spaces.