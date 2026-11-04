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DC Votes to Ban Foie Gras. Now What?
By Jessica Sidman,2 days ago
DC voters are poised to overwhelmingly approve an initiative to ban the sale and production of foie gras. As of Wednesday morning, the measure had received a 73 percent “yes” vote. The District will join California, plus a handful of cities such as Pittsburgh, Portland, and as of this election, Denver in banning the fatty liver, which is produced by force-feeding ducks and geese.