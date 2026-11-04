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Democrats are poised to take over the U.S. House, ousting Louisianans from leadership
By MARK BALLARD,2 days ago
WASHINGTON – Democrats are set to take control of the U.S. House, which will oust the two Louisiana Republicans who have led the lower chamber for the past three years. Democrats also took control of the U.S. Senate by securing 54 seats, including in states that had voted Republican for decades, such as South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, and Iowa, according to near-complete but uncertified counts.
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