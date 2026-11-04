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LSU president is looking for a leader with ‘new ideas’ to turn around LSU New Orleans
By MARIE FAZIO,2 days ago
LSU President Wade Rousse knows that whoever is chosen to lead LSU New Orleans will face a formidable task. The former University of New Orleans, which joined the LSU system in July, needs major repairs and an infusion of new students. And while its budget crisis has eased, its finances still are in critical condition, Rousse said in an interview Tuesday.
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