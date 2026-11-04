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Is Tiger Stadium the loudest venue in college football? LSU hopes to reclaim title against Bama.
By SCOTT RABALAIS,2 days ago
LSU is seeking to break the sound barrier. Or, at least, the crowd noise barrier, as apparently set by Tennessee. Tennessee claimed that it set the all-time record for crowd noise at a college football game on Oct. 17 against Alabama in Neyland Stadium: 130.3 decibels. That’s noise akin to a jackhammer, an ambulance siren or a low-flying military jet.