undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Utah Is About to Require Work Proof for Medicaid. One State Already Started. It Did Not Go Smoothly
By Gloria Turner,2 days ago
Starting January 1, 2027, hundreds of thousands of Utah adults on Medicaid will need to prove they are working, volunteering, or in school to keep their coverage. The new rule — part of the federal One Big Beautiful Budget Act — requires 80 hours a month of qualifying activity. Miss the requirement, miss the coverage.
41