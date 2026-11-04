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November 13th Set as Date for BOGO E-Gift Christmas Cards
By Tom Zimmerman,2 days ago
The extremely popular Buy One, Get One Chamber gift cards will go on sale n Friday, November 13th. The electronic gift cards are part of the Shop Knox County card program. This year, the maximum card value for the buy one, get one cards will be 100 dollars per purchaser. The program is provided by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce, and its public and private program partners. The cards can be purchased anytime through creating a Yiftee account. The BOGO promotion will also be available for those registered onto Yiftee.