undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elmer E. Williams
2 days ago
Elmer E. Williams of Crawfordsville, known by some of his family as “Dean,” passed away Sunday morning at Franciscan Health of Lafayette. He was 86. Elmer loved playing guitar and he would go play with various groups in the area. He liked going to church and recently became a member of Calvary Baptist in Crawfordsville. Most of all, he loved just being present for his family. He worked several places over the years, including 11 years at RR Donnelly, and most recently as a driver for Etter Ford and York automotive.