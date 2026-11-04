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U.S. Mortgage Applications Decline in Late October as Homebuyers Retreat
By WPJ Staff,2 days ago
U.S. mortgage applications declined last week as homebuyer demand weakened despite a modest decline in borrowing costs, underscoring the continued affordability challenges confronting the housing market. Total mortgage application volume fell 1.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis during the week ending October 30, 2026, compared with the previous week, according...