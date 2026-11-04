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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed defeats Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
By Michel Martin,2 days ago
Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won the U.S. Senate election in Michigan. Longtime NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea talks about the results in his home state. The Democratic wave includes major victories for the progressive wing of the party. At least five candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and its local chapters were elected to the House of Representatives. That is a record. Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed also won his Senate race in Michigan. Joining us now to talk more about this is longtime NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea from Detroit, where he lives and has been watching this story play out all year. Good morning, Don.