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What Tuesday's wins by progressive candidates means for the Democratic Party
By Steve Inskeep,2 days ago
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Morris Katz, a progressive political consultant, about Tuesday's election results. Morris Katz is on the line, a political consultant who has worked on the campaigns of Zohran Mamdani, New York's democratic socialist mayor, and his company worked with Abdul El-Sayed's successful Senate campaign in Michigan. Mr. Katz, good morning.