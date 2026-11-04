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Democratic strategist discusses the party's blue wave
By Michel Martin,2 days ago
Pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero talks about the wins the party notched Tuesday night. Let's go to Margie Omero now. She's a longtime Democratic strategist who is a principal with the public opinion firm GBAO. She did work for two Democratic U.S. Senate candidates - Senator-elect Adam Hamilton in Kansas and Scott Colom in Mississippi, where the race remains too close to call. Good morning, Margie.