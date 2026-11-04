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Election analyst breaks down the key races and results from the midterms
By Michel Martin,2 days ago
NPR speaks with Nathan Gonzales, a nonpartisan election analyst, about the key races and results from election night. Let's talk more about the results of this election with Nathan Gonzales. He's the editor and publisher of Inside Elections, which provides nonpartisan election analysis. Good morning. NATHAN GONZALES: Good morning. MARTIN:...