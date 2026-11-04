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US Stock Futures Rise As Democrats Make Midterm Gains — AMD, SMCI, PLTR, SPCX, DJT In Focus
By Aveek Bhowmik,2 days ago
AMD surged more than 7% in premarket trading after beating third-quarter estimates and issuing a stronger-than-expected sales forecast. PLTR fell amid concerns over potential regulatory scrutiny of AI infrastructure. SpaceX and Trump Media also declined after Democrats gained ground in the midterm elections. Advertisement|Remove ads. U.S. stock futures were in...