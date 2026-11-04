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RB1: Bo Nix’s Only Path To Being Brees 2.0
2 days ago
So most of us know the comp talking point for Bo Nix on draft day and his entire rookie season was that he was gonna be Payton’s “next Drew Brees” and instead we only seem to catch glimpses of that in crunch time late in games which is great but far from sustainable and far from being Drew Brees level when the first 45-50 mins of games is Bo running for his life and struggling to get passing lanes over defensive lineman’s arms.