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Rain and storms likely today
By Jeff Castle,2 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread rain and storms are likely ahead of a cold front. Locally heavy rain could produce minor flooding and a few strong storms are also possible. We’ll dry out to wrap up the week with cooler air filtering in for the weekend. We’ll have a chance at seeing the first frost of the season as well by the start of next week.
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