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Singapore Airlines appoints Menzies to handle cargo at Western Sydney
By Rebecca Jeffrey,2 days ago
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has awarded Menzies Aviation a contract to deliver cargo, ramp and passenger services at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI). Menzies will support SIA’s ad hoc freighter operations and daily passenger flights at the new airport from the start of the airline’s operations on 23 November....