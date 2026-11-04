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The growing role of crypto in online casinos
By AMBCrypto Team,2 days ago
Online gaming is no longer limited to playing a game through a browser or downloading an app. Players now have access to multiplayer platforms, mobile games, subscription services, and online casinos, each offering different ways to play and interact. In particular, online casinos have expanded their gaming libraries, offering users a plethora of table games and online slots, as well as live dealer sessions and casino originals. Payment methods on these platforms have also changed. Bank cards and digital wallets remain widely used, but cryptocurrency has become another option for online services that support digital asset payments.