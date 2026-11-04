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How to get Al Riyadh vs Al-Fayha tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more
By Nihal Abo Zaid,2 days ago
Al Riyadh take on Al-Fayha in the King Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets. The King’s Cup action heats up as capital side Al Riyadh take on regional rivals Al Fayha in a high-stakes Round of 16 showdown. The match takes place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh, where both top-flight clubs will battle for a coveted place in the quarter-finals.