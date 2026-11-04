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UPSHOT brings some online co-op ball-shooting comedy on November 12
2 days ago
Shoot balls to make smaller balls in UPSHOT, an upcoming FPS that sounds like quite a funny idea for some casual fun with friends. The developer emailed GamingOnLinux to mention: "UPSHOT is a 1–4 player co-op arena shooter. We grew up playing Bubble Trouble, and we always wondered what it would be like if our friends could play it with us. So we made UPSHOT. Every ball you shoot splits into smaller ones, and your team has to clear the room before time runs out".