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Democrats Pacheco, Soria declare victory in Merced-area state Assembly and Senate seats
By Caleb Sprous,2 days ago
Democrats Esmeralda Soria and Brian Pacheco declared victory Tuesday night in their respective races for Merced-area seats in the California state Legislature. If current results hold, Pacheco will assume Soria’s District 27 seat in the state Assembly, while Soria will succeed outgoing Democrat Anna Caballero in state Senate District 14.
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