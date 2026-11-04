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Reincarnation in the Game World Dan-Katsu Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast, Theme Songs
By Nov 3, 18:41,2 days ago
Ayaka Nanase, Kotone Izumi, Hikaru Iida, Chihaya Asakura join cast of January anime. The staff for the television anime of Kaede Nishikigi's Reincarnation in the Game World Dan-Katsu: Game Addict Plays "Encouragement for Job Hunting in Dungeons" From a "New Game" (Game Sekai Tensei <Dan-Katsu> -Gamer wa [Dungeon Shūkatsu no Susume] o <Hajime kara> Play Suru-) light novel series presented the anime's teaser promotional video, additional cast members, and theme song artists on Wednesday. MindaRyn performs the opening theme song "Play the Play," which is featured in the teaser. LINKL PLANET is performing the ending theme song "My Life Story."