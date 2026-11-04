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Chicago State Cougars take on the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes for cross-conference contest
By The Associated Press,2 days ago
Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (0-1) at Chicago State Cougars (0-1) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts Mississippi Valley State in out-of-conference play. Chicago State finished 9-23 overall a season ago while going 6-5 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.4 assists per game on 22.9 made field goals last season. Mississippi Valley...