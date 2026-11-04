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SSA is here to help
By Katie Bouzianis,2 days ago
For student success advisors in Woodruff Hall, the workday often starts with caffeine and a check-in with coworkers. What follows depends on the students who need their help. Ashley Haggerty, a student success advisor at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus, described mornings in the office as time when staff members catch up while coffee brews and water boils for tea and hot chocolate.