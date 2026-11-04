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Nevada Uber Driver Tries to Make Off With Woman’s Coffee but Gets Stuck: ‘That’s My Ex…’
By Gabriela Jessica,2 days ago
A woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, almost got her drink stolen by her Uber driver. Allegedly, the man’s name was Darian. He delivered the item to her front door and took a photo of it as proof. However, he grabbed it back and tried to escape in his car. Fortunately, he got stuck in a cul-de-sac and got caught by the woman.
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