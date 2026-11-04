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Reading Public Library Names Brad and Barbara Hall as Annual Appeal Chairs
2 days ago
Reading Public Library announced on Monday, Nov. 2, that Brad and Barbara Hall have been named as the Campaign Chairs of the library’s 2026 Annual Appeal. Brad and Barbara Hall are volunteers, advocates, and supporters of several community agencies, including the United Way of Berks County, Centro Hispano, Ready.Set.READ!, and Reading Area Community College. Their dedication to community literacy and education is a driving force for their service as this year’s Annual Appeal chairs.