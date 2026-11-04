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Kutztown to Host 87th Annual Art Education Conference Featuring Acclaimed Artist Roberto Lugo
2 days ago
The Department of Art Education will host the 87th annual Kutztown University Art Education Conference, “Material Matters: Craft in Contemporary Art Education,” on Friday, Nov. 20, in Schaeffer Auditorium. This year’s conference will feature internationally celebrated ceramic artist, educator, poet, and community activist Roberto Lugo as keynote speaker....