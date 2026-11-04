undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'This victory is dedicated to him' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz pays touching tribute to late Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after scoring brace in 6-0 Villarreal rout
By Adhe Makayasa,2 days ago
Ruiz used his 17th-minute strike on Matchday 4 to honour Miguel by forming the striker's number nine shirt with his hands before looking towards the heavens. Alongside remembering his fellow countryman, the former Napoli playmaker also paid his respects to those affected by the October 28 high-speed rail disaster near Urda in Toledo province. That collision between a Renfe service and a stationary Iryo train on the Madrid to Seville line claimed 69 lives and left more than 200 injured.