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Iowa’s U.S. House delegation flips to 3 Democrats, 1 Republican
2 days ago
Three Iowa Democrats flipped U-S House seats that had been held by Republicans. Christina Bohannan defeated Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s first district. Bohannan spoke to supporters in Iowa City last night. “Iowans have sent a message,” Bohannan said. “They have reminded us that in America democracy is alive, that our votes really do make […]