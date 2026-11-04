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Fort Bragg Contractor Charged With Leaking Classified Special Operations Secrets
By Haley Fuller,2 days ago
A former Fort Bragg contractor with top-secret clearance is accused of leaking classified military images online, including videos that prosecutors allege exposed sensitive unit tactics and call signs, and stealing night vision equipment. James Thomas Ashbacher, 37, of Spring Lake, N.C., was arrested Oct. 27 on charges of unlawfully transmitting...
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