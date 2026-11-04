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Maury County Local Nov. 3 Election Results
By ANDREW PEARSON,2 days ago
Note: This is a developing story and is subject to new information. The final version will be published in next week’s Main Street Maury print edition. Maury County residents picked the winners in turbulent state and federal races in Tuesday night’s 2026 midterm elections. Early voting totaled 19,870, a new local midterm record, and at least 17,260 ballots were cast locally on Election Day in the U.S. Senate race, which received the most local votes.