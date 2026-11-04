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As Nebraska seeks to grow, Omaha’s energy capacity is a major hurdle
2 days ago
In 2021, across much of the country, Winter Storm Uri caused utilities to scramble for power as the use of electricity and natural gas increased. In addition to facing transmission constraints, utilities couldn't generate enough power due to issues with fuel supply and equipment malfunctions. In Nebraska, in an effort to preserve the grid and prevent a system-wide failure, the Omaha Public Power District, or OPPD, conducted rolling blackouts. Afterward, the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the region's grid reliability, required its members to keep more power capacity in reserve in case of future emergency situations.
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