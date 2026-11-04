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Nell Nolan: Saints Gala in Paris; Excelencia 2026; Justice for All Ball 2026
By NELL NOLAN,2 days ago
The game was the name, but lots of other activities embraced the recent trip to Paris when the New Orleans Saints football team encountered the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Stade de France. On the eve of the game, a coveted invitation rallied friends and fans for an eye-popping party. It began with “Mrs. Gayle Benson requests the pleasure of your company for A Celebration at Maison des Saints… six o’clock in the evening (until midnight) at Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild… Allez les Saints!” Cocktail attire was the tenue.