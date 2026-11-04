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Missouri 2026 midterm election results: Key races and amendments
By KOMU 8 Digital Staff,2 days ago
Missouri voters went to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 midterm election, deciding several major races and key issues, including abortion restrictions, initiative petition protections and the GOP-friendly 2025 congressional map. Voters handed losses to Republicans on several ballot items and flipped one of Missouri's eight congressional districts to Democratic...