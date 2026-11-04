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Can the Hornets win as built?
By jondelong42,2 days ago
After four losses in a row and an embarrassing blowout at home by the Pistons, any comfort that Hornets fans felt after starting the season 3-1 has evaporated, like spilt milk on blacktop in August in Uptown. Fears of inadequate ball-handling and passing have bloomed, as for the third time this year, the Hornets lost a game while coughing up more turnovers than they passed for assists.