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McDonough signing books Nov. 12
2 days ago
LINDEN — Join local author Brian McDonough for a book signing on Nov. 12 from 5:30–7 p.m. at the Linden Carnegie Public Library. Signed copies of “God’s Wake-Up List: If You’re Still Here, There’s Work To Do” will be available for purchase at the event for $15, payable by cash or check. The book is also available for purchase online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Already have a copy? You are welcome to bring your copy to the event, and McDonough will be happy to sign it.