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Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the House
By Eric McDaniel,2 days ago
Midterms coverage: Live results | What to know | Stories around the country. Stay connected: NPR Politics Podcast | NPR Politics newsletter | NPR app. After helping to deliver a decisive victory for House Democrats in the midterm elections, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., appears all but certain to become the first Black lawmaker to be elected speaker of the House.